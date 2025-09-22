Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajoo Engineers completes acquisition of 60% stake in Kohli Printing & Converting Machines

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Rajoo Engineers has completed the acquisition of 60% equity shareholding in Kohli Printing and Converting Machines. Consequent to this acquisition, Kohli Printing & Converting Machines has become a subsidiary of Rajoo Engineers.

The acquisition is a strategic decision aimed at expanding Rajoo's vision for inorganic growth. The synergy arising from this acquisition is expected to strengthen the Company's position by offering end to-end solutions to customers across the value chain, enhance global reach and margin improvement.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

