Rajoo Engineers completes acquisition of 60% stake in Kohli Printing & Converting Machines

Rajoo Engineers has completed the acquisition of 60% equity shareholding in Kohli Printing and Converting Machines. Consequent to this acquisition, Kohli Printing & Converting Machines has become a subsidiary of Rajoo Engineers.

The acquisition is a strategic decision aimed at expanding Rajoo's vision for inorganic growth. The synergy arising from this acquisition is expected to strengthen the Company's position by offering end to-end solutions to customers across the value chain, enhance global reach and margin improvement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News