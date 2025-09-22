Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Payments Bank introduces 'Savings Pro' with auto-invest feature

Jio Payments Bank introduces 'Savings Pro' with auto-invest feature

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jio Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, today announced the launch of 'Savings Pro', an innovative feature that enables customers to earn more from idle surplus funds in their Jio Payments Bank account, through automated investments in the 'Growth' plans of Overnight Mutual Funds.

With just a few clicks, any Jio Payments Bank account holder can upgrade to a Savings Pro account. Customers need to set a threshold amount of their choice, starting at Rs 5,000 during the initial launch phase, and any surplus funds in their account, exceeding this threshold, will be automatically invested into select overnight mutual funds, which carry low risk.

Customers can invest up to Rs 1,50,000 per day through this facility. Redemptions are processed in accordance with the guidelines set by the Securities Exchange Board of India. Customers have the flexibility to instantly redeem up to 90% of their investments, with a maximum instant redemption limit of Rs 50,000. Funds exceeding this amount can be redeemed within 1 to 2 working days.

The entire journey is seamless and fully digital via the JioFinance app.

With no entry or exit loads, hidden charges or lock-in periods, customers can maximise their returns and have full control over their money. Customers can view eligible mutual funds, set or modify thresholds, and track returns on their investment with complete transparency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Sensex slumps 418 pts; IT shares decline

Indusind Bank appoints Viral Damania as CFO

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge to near 2-month low

New GST reforms on coal pricing and power sector mark substantial reduction in overall tax burden

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story