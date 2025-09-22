Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 22,000 equity shares under ESOS

Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 22,000 equity shares under ESOS on 22 September 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 1,00,12,76,472 consisting of 50,06,38,236 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.1,00,13,20,472 consisting of 50,06,60,236 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

