Shares may slide at opening bell

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty April 2025 futures were trading 27 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 6,065.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,951.60 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 April 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34304.41 crore in the secondary market during April 2025 (so far). This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 6027.77 crore in March 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Dow Jones futures is down 135 points, indicating a drop in the US stocks today.

Most Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after Wall Street declined overnight as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while tariff worries continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

China's economy expanded by 5.4% year-on-year in the first quarter, surpassing expectations. March retail sales rose 5.9%, while industrial production grew by 7.7% compared to the same period last year. Fixed asset investment increased by 4.2% in the JanuaryMarch period. The urban unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in March, easing from 5.4% in February.

In the United States, the three major stock indexes closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.38%, the S&P 500 fell 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.05%. The losses came after consecutive sessions of gains, amid fading optimism over temporary relief from tariffs and uncertainty surrounding future trade policy under President Donald Trump.

NVIDIA Corporation slid 6% in aftermarket trade after the artificial intelligence major said the government had further restricted exports of its H20 chips to China.

Anticipation of more first quarter earnings, as well as more cues on the U.S. economy, also kept risk appetite in check.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity market wrapped up the day on a high, riding a wave of optimism from global markets after U.S. President Donald Trump announced import tariff exemptions on electronic goods. The Nifty sailed past the 23,300 mark, supported by broad-based buying across realty, auto, and metal sectors.

Back home, sentiment got an additional lift from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicted above-normal monsoon rainfall this yearexpected at 105% of the long-period average, with a 5% margin of error. The southwest monsoon typically hits Kerala around June 1 and retreats by mid-September.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,577.63 points or 2.16% to 76,734.89. The Nifty 50 index rallied 500 points or 2.19% to 23,328.55.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News