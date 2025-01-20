Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shares of Laxmi Dental list in B Group

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Laxmi Dental (Scrip Code: 544339) are listed effective 20 January 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group of Securities. The issue was subscribed 114.42 times. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 138 crore and an offer for sale of 1,30,85,467 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 560.06 crore by existing shareholders.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

