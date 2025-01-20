Shares of Laxmi Dental list in B Group

The equity shares of Laxmi Dental (Scrip Code: 544339) are listed effective 20 January 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group of Securities. The issue was subscribed 114.42 times. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 138 crore and an offer for sale of 1,30,85,467 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 560.06 crore by existing shareholders.

