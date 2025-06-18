Shares of Sumeet Industries admitted for listing

W.e.f. 19 June 2025

Sumeet Industries has received Trading and Listing Permission of 5265136 Nos. of Equity shares of Rs. 10 /- each of the company after reduction of Capital in pursuance resolution plan approved by Honble NCLT. The equity shares of the Company shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange w.e.f. June 19, 2025.

