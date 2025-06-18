Triveni Turbine Ltd spurts 1.47%, rises for third straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 614.1, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% fall in NIFTY and a 12.44% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Triveni Turbine Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 614.1, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24765.8. The Sensex is at 81295.78, down 0.35%. Triveni Turbine Ltd has added around 2.28% in last one month.