Quadrant Future Tek rises after securing Rs 129-cr Kavach System order from RailTel

Quadrant Future Tek advanced 2.50% to Rs 477 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 128.91 crore from RailTel Corporation of India.

The order involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of the Kavach Systeman indigenous Train Collision Avoidance Systemon 607 route kilometers (RKM) of low-density railway tracks in the East Central Railway zone.

The total project valued at Rs 128.91 crore, is to be executed within 24 months from the commencement date.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity.

Quadrant Future Tek (QFTL) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty cables used in railway rolling stock and the naval (defence) industry. It specializes in manufacturing a wide range of electron beam irradiated cables for industrial usage and applications where fire and safety, light weight, and long-term performance are of utmost importance. The company has also recently expanded its operations to build an indigenously developed automatic train protection system that uses radio frequency identification to detect and stop a possible train collision under the Kavach project developed by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO). The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 13.50 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 9.26 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.6% YoY to Rs 28.73 crore in Q1 FY26.