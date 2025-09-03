Yen weakens near 149 amid political jitters

The Japanese Yen slipped toward 149 per dollar on Wednesday as political uncertainty and cautious BoJ signals fueled selling pressure. Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino offered no hawkish cues, though hopes for a BoJ rate hike later this year remain on wage and inflation expectations. Meanwhile, contrasting bets on Fed rate cuts could limit USD/JPY gains. Political jitters also weighed, with LDP leadership tensions resurfacing after Hiroshi Moriyamas planned resignation and calls for a new party election. Traders now await US JOLTS data, with the spotlight on Fridays Nonfarm Payrolls.

