Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales decline 14.75% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.75% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.556.51 -15 OPM %4.14-15.67 -PBDT0.15-1.21 LP PBT-0.82-2.07 60 NP-0.05-2.10 98

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

