Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shashijit Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shashijit Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 32.66% to Rs 6.70 crore

Net loss of Shashijit Infraprojects reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.66% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.61% to Rs 27.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.709.95 -33 27.3535.34 -23 OPM %2.547.04 -8.086.93 - PBDT-0.120.54 PL 1.181.50 -21 PBT-0.330.31 PL 0.220.68 -68 NP-1.020.13 PL -0.610.45 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shashijit Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

CMM Infraprojects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Akash Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 9866.67% in the March 2024 quarter

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 55.67% in the March 2024 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Yatra Online standalone net profit declines 71.39% in the March 2024 quarter

CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Lakto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Peeti Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit declines 26.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story