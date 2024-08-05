Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 156.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.33% to Rs 1221.90 croreNet profit of Devyani International rose 156.04% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.33% to Rs 1221.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 846.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1221.90846.63 44 OPM %17.6614.90 -PBDT162.7492.56 76 PBT30.5312.96 136 NP30.1111.76 156
