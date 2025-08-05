Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 28.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 28.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales decline 8.77% to Rs 112.90 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 28.23% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.77% to Rs 112.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales112.90123.75 -9 OPM %9.2410.42 -PBDT8.9711.79 -24 PBT7.189.86 -27 NP5.347.44 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

