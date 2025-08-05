Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 28.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.77% to Rs 112.90 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 28.23% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.77% to Rs 112.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.112.90123.759.2410.428.9711.797.189.865.347.44

