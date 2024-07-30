Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.58% to Rs 154.39 croreNet Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.58% to Rs 154.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales154.39153.50 1 OPM %-8.655.06 -PBDT-21.29-0.23 -9157 PBT-22.80-1.51 -1410 NP-17.25-1.32 -1207
Powered by Capital Market - Live News