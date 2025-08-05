Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 14.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.33% to Rs 3.41 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 14.43% to Rs 62.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.33% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.416.6090.6280.6163.4674.4063.4674.4062.5873.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News