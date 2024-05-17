Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shetron standalone net profit declines 1.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Shetron standalone net profit declines 1.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 51.52 crore

Net profit of Shetron declined 1.75% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.83% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 239.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 244.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.5255.02 -6 239.88244.56 -2 OPM %9.128.87 -9.709.46 - PBDT3.273.09 6 15.2814.02 9 PBT1.621.74 -7 9.188.60 7 NP1.121.14 -2 6.536.00 9

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

