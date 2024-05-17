Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 118.44 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 7.73% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 118.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 195.47% to Rs 33.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 472.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 440.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales118.44121.37 -2 472.39440.93 7 OPM %8.1512.63 -11.056.64 - PBDT12.1315.42 -21 58.1331.01 87 PBT9.0112.16 -26 45.1618.03 150 NP6.687.24 -8 33.9211.48 195

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

