Shetron standalone net profit declines 24.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.03% to Rs 64.57 croreNet profit of Shetron declined 24.26% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.03% to Rs 64.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales64.5778.77 -18 OPM %8.398.92 -PBDT3.394.29 -21 PBT1.922.77 -31 NP1.532.02 -24
