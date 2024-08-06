Shetron standalone net profit declines 24.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.03% to Rs 64.57 crore

Net profit of Shetron declined 24.26% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.03% to Rs 64.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.64.5778.778.398.923.394.291.922.771.532.02

