M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 9.20 crore

Net loss of M M Rubber Co reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.2010.26-0.874.87-0.330.32-0.490.14-0.490.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News