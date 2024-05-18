Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 3.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 22.42 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures declined 3.95% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.22% to Rs 11.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 87.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

22.4222.0887.4887.2011.0615.1313.2616.754.123.4119.6715.482.872.2114.8310.691.461.5211.427.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News