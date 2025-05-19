Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilp Gravures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shilp Gravures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 23.23 crore

Net loss of Shilp Gravures reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.51% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 91.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.2322.42 4 91.5287.48 5 OPM %3.3111.06 -7.8113.26 - PBDT0.054.12 -99 9.9719.67 -49 PBT-1.382.87 PL 4.4914.83 -70 NP-0.801.46 PL 3.7111.42 -68

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

