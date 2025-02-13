Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilp Gravures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shilp Gravures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 21.48 crore

Net loss of Shilp Gravures reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales21.4819.88 8 OPM %4.1010.56 -PBDT-0.124.43 PL PBT-1.493.21 PL NP-1.842.75 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2024 quarter

IFCI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.98 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story