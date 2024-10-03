Shilpa Medicare announces receipt of CEP from EDQM for API 'Desmopressin'

Shilpa Medicare's 100% subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences received certificate of suitability (CEP) from EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare) for API, Desmopressin.

Desmopressin is synthetic peptide manufactured by Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences through solid phase synthesis. Desmopressin helps to reduce frequent urination and excessive thirst. This is used to treat central diabetes insipidus and bedwetting.

