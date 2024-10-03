Rites signs MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

For collaboration on metro projects in India and abroad

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is renowned for operating and maintaining Delhi's extensive metro rail network. Through this MoU, both organizations will combine their strengths to identify, secure, and execute metro projects in India and abroad.

This strategic collaboration will focus on offering services in areas including General Consultancy, Project Management, Detailed Design, Feasibility Studies and others. The partnership aims at tapping opportunities in the urban transit system space, delivering world-class solutions for both domestic and international projects.