Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites signs MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Rites signs MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For collaboration on metro projects in India and abroad

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is renowned for operating and maintaining Delhi's extensive metro rail network. Through this MoU, both organizations will combine their strengths to identify, secure, and execute metro projects in India and abroad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This strategic collaboration will focus on offering services in areas including General Consultancy, Project Management, Detailed Design, Feasibility Studies and others. The partnership aims at tapping opportunities in the urban transit system space, delivering world-class solutions for both domestic and international projects.

Also, the alliance syncs with RITES' ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint under its 'RITES Videsh' initiative. With DMRC's extensive experience in metro rail operations and RITES' proven expertise in transport infrastructure, both entities are well-positioned to pursue emerging opportunities

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt rolls out scheme to provide 10 mn internship over five years

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

Delhi Police hits 'high' notes: Cocaine meant for concerts seized, 4 held

LML sues Bajaj Auto over unauthorised use of 'Freedom' trademark

Mexican soldiers open fire on migrant truck with Indians aboard, 6 killed

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story