Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX soared 9.86% to 13.17.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,478.20, a premium of 228.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,250.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tumbled 546.80 points or 2.12% to 25,250.10.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, zoomed 9.86% to 13.17.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.