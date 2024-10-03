Mahindra & Mahindra's Thar ROXX records 1.76 lakh booking within 60 mins

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that the newly launched Thar ROXX has registered 176218 bookings within 60 minutes of booking commencement at 11.00 am.

The unprecedented response reflects the broad appeal of Thar ROXX, captivating customers nationwide. With its head-turning design, refined driving experience, powerful performance, unmatched off-roading capability, top-tier safety features, spacious interiors, and advanced technology, Thar ROXX continues to set new benchmarks as a category disruptor in the SUV segment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Deliveries of the Thar ROXX will commence on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Mahindra is grateful to its customers for the enthusiastic response and remains committed to prioritizing a seamless delivery experience. As deliveries begin, Mahindra will inform customers about their tentative delivery schedules in a phased manner over the next three weeks.