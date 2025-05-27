Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 33.43 crore

Net profit of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 33.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 138.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

33.4327.77138.50111.1912.207.2712.9514.144.431.2517.8912.283.02-1.6511.12-0.522.03-2.097.93-2.62

