Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 33.43 crore

Net profit of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 33.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 138.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.4327.77 20 138.50111.19 25 OPM %12.207.27 -12.9514.14 - PBDT4.431.25 254 17.8912.28 46 PBT3.02-1.65 LP 11.12-0.52 LP NP2.03-2.09 LP 7.93-2.62 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2519.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

U. H. Zaveri reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit declines 1.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Market cheers RBI's dividend booster, Nifty cruises past 25K

Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 99.26% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story