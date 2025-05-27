Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2519.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2519.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 4.97 crore

Net Loss of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 2519.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 163.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2517.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 169.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.44% to Rs 30.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.970 0 30.6922.01 39 OPM %-32.800 --0.85-36.67 - PBDT-0.94-1.17 20 1.44-7.63 LP PBT-0.97-1.17 17 1.40-7.63 LP NP-2519.40-163.47 -1441 -2517.03-169.93 -1381

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

