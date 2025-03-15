Shilpa Medicare's Raichur unit clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Shilpa Medicare has announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at Unit-2 of its subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, located in Raichur, with zero observations.

The inspection, conducted from 10 March to 14 March 2025, concluded without the issuance of any Form 483. This marks the second consecutive clean inspection at the site.

Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer of API, formulation, and development services. Shilpa Medicare (SML) started its operations as an API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka, India.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.78 crore in Q3 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 4.58 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations for the third quarter was at Rs 319.32 crore, up 11.35% year on year.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare tumbled 2.56% to end at Rs 628.75 on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

