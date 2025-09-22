Shipping Corp jumps after joining hands with oil PSUs for fleet

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) gained 5.77% to Rs 231.95 after the company announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).The collaboration aims to jointly build and operate a fleet to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, strengthen Indias shipping capacity, and enhance the countrys energy security. Under the MoU, the companies plan to acquire, own, operate, and manage vessels for international trade and coastal transport of petroleum, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other hydrocarbon cargoes.
Shipping Corporation of India is engaged in the business of transporting goods and passengers.
The company reported a 21.50% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 354.17 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 291.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 13.09% year on year to Rs 1,316.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app