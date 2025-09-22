Shipping Corp jumps after joining hands with oil PSUs for fleet

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) gained 5.77% to Rs 231.95 after the company announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The collaboration aims to jointly build and operate a fleet to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, strengthen Indias shipping capacity, and enhance the countrys energy security. Under the MoU, the companies plan to acquire, own, operate, and manage vessels for international trade and coastal transport of petroleum, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other hydrocarbon cargoes.

Shipping Corporation of India is engaged in the business of transporting goods and passengers.