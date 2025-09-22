Sarveshwar Foods gains on securing Rs 329 million export order from Singapore's Monarda Commodities

Sarveshwar Foods added 2.89% to Rs 6.76 after the company has announced a significant international order worth Rs 329 million from Monarda Commodities, a Singapore-based trading firm.
The order has been secured through Green Point, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sarveshwar Foods.
This development marks another milestone in Sarveshwar Foods international growth strategy and demonstrates the companys capability to deliver value at scale in global markets. The deal strengthens its export portfolio and enhances its presence in Southeast Asia.
This latest order follows a series of global wins, including previously secured Rs 329 million worth of international contracts and the recent successful completion of an oversubscribed Rs 1,499.5 million rights issue, which has further fortified the companys financial foundation.
Sarveshwar Foods is engaged in manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing basmati and non-basmati rice in both domestic and international markets, with operations in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir and Gandhidham in Gujarat.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sarveshwar Foods surged 127.18% to Rs 7.02 crore while net sales rose 29.31% to Rs 301.35 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
