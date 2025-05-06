Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets reports standalone net loss of Rs 224.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.23% to Rs 4.88 crore

Net loss of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets reported to Rs 224.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.23% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 189.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 47.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 18.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.883.9618.3017.22-65.16-295.20-96.12-150.5217.939.2867.4555.7917.419.1165.1455.10-224.378.32-189.3847.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News