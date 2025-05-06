Vedant Fashions standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.18% to Rs 367.44 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions declined 12.68% to Rs 101.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.18% to Rs 367.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.21% to Rs 388.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 414.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 1386.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1367.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

367.44363.161386.481367.5345.1048.2146.3548.12174.17185.98672.56683.25134.71147.92519.50548.40101.11115.79388.47414.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News