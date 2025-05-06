Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedant Fashions standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Vedant Fashions standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1.18% to Rs 367.44 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions declined 12.68% to Rs 101.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.18% to Rs 367.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.21% to Rs 388.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 414.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 1386.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1367.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales367.44363.16 1 1386.481367.53 1 OPM %45.1048.21 -46.3548.12 - PBDT174.17185.98 -6 672.56683.25 -2 PBT134.71147.92 -9 519.50548.40 -5 NP101.11115.79 -13 388.47414.17 -6

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

