Reliance Securities standalone net profit rises 1005.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Reliance Securities rose 1005.74% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.98% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 13.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.25% to Rs 124.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

