Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2025 quarter

May 06 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Gujarat Lease Financing rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

