Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.37% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

