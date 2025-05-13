Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit rises 6.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 9938.65 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 6.39% to Rs 1080.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1016.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 9938.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9519.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.18% to Rs 4609.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3967.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 40756.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37455.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

9938.659519.3040756.3737455.7214.2414.2814.4014.031634.521534.636903.676129.761442.451349.586127.815418.351080.941016.054609.953967.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News