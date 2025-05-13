Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit rises 6.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit rises 6.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 9938.65 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 6.39% to Rs 1080.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1016.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 9938.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9519.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.18% to Rs 4609.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3967.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 40756.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37455.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9938.659519.30 4 40756.3737455.72 9 OPM %14.2414.28 -14.4014.03 - PBDT1634.521534.63 7 6903.676129.76 13 PBT1442.451349.58 7 6127.815418.35 13 NP1080.941016.05 6 4609.953967.96 16

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

