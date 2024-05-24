Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shiva Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024
Sales rise 26.09% to Rs 47.32 crore

Net profit of Shiva Mills reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.09% to Rs 47.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 157.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales47.3237.53 26 157.92159.06 -1 OPM %4.06-2.80 -1.68-1.13 - PBDT2.04-0.31 LP 2.79-1.42 LP PBT0.35-1.86 LP -3.93-7.47 47 NP0.45-1.90 LP -3.25-7.16 55

First Published: May 24 2024

