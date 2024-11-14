Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.83 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 88.52 crore

Net profit of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 88.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.88.5286.8911.39-14.0116.30-7.7714.70-9.2314.83-5.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News