Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.83 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 88.52 croreNet profit of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 88.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales88.5286.89 2 OPM %11.39-14.01 -PBDT16.30-7.77 LP PBT14.70-9.23 LP NP14.83-5.27 LP
