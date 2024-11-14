Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 2003.76 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 37.83% to Rs 64.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 2003.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1843.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2003.761843.426.215.58144.30108.06109.5976.6064.8947.08

