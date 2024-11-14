Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 2003.76 croreNet profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 37.83% to Rs 64.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 2003.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1843.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2003.761843.42 9 OPM %6.215.58 -PBDT144.30108.06 34 PBT109.5976.60 43 NP64.8947.08 38
