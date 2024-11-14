Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 2003.76 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 37.83% to Rs 64.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 2003.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1843.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2003.761843.42 9 OPM %6.215.58 -PBDT144.30108.06 34 PBT109.5976.60 43 NP64.8947.08 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Small savings target unlikely to exceed July BE of Rs 4.2 trn: Sources

Diabetes health insurance in India: Plans, coverage, and costs explained

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

Pacific Paradise: Nauru launches citizenship by Investment for world's rich

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story