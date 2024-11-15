Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Industries consolidated net profit rises 182.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 56.77% to Rs 5.33 crore

Net profit of Suraj Industries rose 182.91% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 56.77% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.3312.33 -57 OPM %-5.076.73 -PBDT3.551.64 116 PBT3.201.34 139 NP3.311.17 183

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

