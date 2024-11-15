Suraj Industries consolidated net profit rises 182.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.77% to Rs 5.33 crore

Net profit of Suraj Industries rose 182.91% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 56.77% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.3312.33-5.076.733.551.643.201.343.311.17

