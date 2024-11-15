Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 270.91% to Rs 2.04 crore

Net profit of Shukra Jewellery reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 270.91% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.040.55 271 OPM %19.12-21.82 -PBDT0.38-0.12 LP PBT0.38-0.14 LP NP0.38-0.14 LP

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

