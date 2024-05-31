Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 159.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 159.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 32.83% to Rs 30.32 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 159.49% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.83% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.43% to Rs 18.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 110.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.3245.14 -33 110.4590.42 22 OPM %30.188.46 -19.6813.54 - PBDT14.164.64 205 28.1719.27 46 PBT11.014.58 140 24.7119.15 29 NP8.203.16 159 18.6514.19 31

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

