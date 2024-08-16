Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit declines 17.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.82% to Rs 118.22 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper declined 17.98% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.82% to Rs 118.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.118.2275.879.197.226.535.532.963.712.192.67

