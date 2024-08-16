Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit declines 17.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 55.82% to Rs 118.22 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper declined 17.98% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.82% to Rs 118.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales118.2275.87 56 OPM %9.197.22 -PBDT6.535.53 18 PBT2.963.71 -20 NP2.192.67 -18

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

