Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 24.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 45.69 croreNet profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics declined 24.36% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 45.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.6940.80 12 OPM %5.607.30 -PBDT1.031.06 -3 PBT0.790.86 -8 NP0.590.78 -24
