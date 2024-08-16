Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 24.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 45.69 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics declined 24.36% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 45.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.6940.805.607.301.031.060.790.860.590.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp