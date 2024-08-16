Amit Spinning Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.28% to Rs 20.01 crore

Net Loss of Amit Spinning Industries reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.28% to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.0123.903.851.30-0.26-0.92-0.76-1.43-0.76-1.43

