Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales decline 15.07% to Rs 4054.17 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 82.89% to Rs 76.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 446.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 4054.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4773.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4054.174773.67 -15 OPM %15.1318.56 -PBDT739.15950.94 -22 PBT23.28539.24 -96 NP76.44446.63 -83

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

