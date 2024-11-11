Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.07% to Rs 4054.17 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 82.89% to Rs 76.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 446.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 4054.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4773.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4054.174773.6715.1318.56739.15950.9423.28539.2476.44446.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News