Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit rises 22.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 195.95 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. rose 22.36% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 195.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.195.95176.8312.1412.1924.6023.0218.5215.0213.7911.27

