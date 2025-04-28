Kopran jumps as USFDA inspection at subsidiary's plant concludes smoothly

Kopran climbed 4.39% to Rs 198.35 after the company announced a successful closure of a US drug regulator's inspection at its subsidiary's API facility.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recently carried out a surveillance inspection at Kopran Research Laboratories, the companys wholly owned subsidiary. The inspection was conducted at the API manufacturing unit located in Mahad, Maharashtra, between April 21 and April 25, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, Kopran confirmed that the inspection was concluded without any observations.

Kopran is engaged in the business of manufacturing of formulation (finished dosage form). On a consolidated basis, net profit of Kopran declined 34.14% to Rs 10.40 crore while net sales rose 4.61% to Rs 166.24 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

