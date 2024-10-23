Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.94% to Rs 1.98 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 300.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.94% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.984.121.011.940.320.080.320.080.320.08

