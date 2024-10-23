Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales decline 51.94% to Rs 1.98 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 300.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.94% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.984.12 -52 OPM %1.011.94 -PBDT0.320.08 300 PBT0.320.08 300 NP0.320.08 300

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

